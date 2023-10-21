'I can't fault...': Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel analyses team's bowling performance in World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan

Pakistan are struggling big time in the ongoing World Cup in India. After winning their first two matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they have gone down rather meekly to India and Australia, thereby, falling out of top four in the points table for the first time. The bowling attack has come under fire, especially Haris Rauf for conceding a lot of runs.

After registering a comfortable win over the Dutch in their opening game, the men in green were taken apart by Sri Lanka scoring 344 runs and then they couldn't assert any pressure on India in the defence of 191 runs. Australia pumelled the bowlers smashing 367 runs in their 50 overs. Pakistan's bowling coach Morne Morkel has now opened up on the failures of his bowlers stating that the players are lacking consistency.

"We are not consistent with the ball. If you are going to lift that trophy on the 19th then we need to create consistency from both the ends," Morkel said. Haris Rauf has been one of the bowlers who has conceded a lot of runs in this mega event. He was taken apart for 83 runs in his eight overs against Australia and overall, has lacked control as well despite the fact that he has picked eight wickets so far. However, Morkel was all praise of the young bowler stating that he and Hasan Ali are trying their heart out.

"It's slightly new role for Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf bowling with the new ball in powerplays. These guys used to bowl sort of outside the powerplay. But I think, with the opportunity we've given them they are standing up to the occasion. It is quite tough with a new ball in India. The margins are small. So, they are learning and trying their heart out," Morkel added. Pakistan are scheduled to play their next game against Afghanistan in Chennai and would be keen on returning to their winning ways.

