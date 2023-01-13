Here's what Kuldeep Yadav said post IND vs SL, 2nd ODI; Will he be dropped again?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series vs Sri Lanka due to the latter suffering from a sour shoulder. Much like always, Yadav turned up and put up a brilliant performance to help his team restrict the opposition within an achievable target.

Kuldeep enjoyed another 'Player of the Match' award and all he would want for his 3/51 and 10 not out is a fair run. He, however, can't be blamed if he starts thinking about chances of getting dropped from the playing XI once again when India play the final ODI against Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Not everyday does one get eight wickets in a Test and scores a valuable 40 only to be dropped in the next game on a track that offered significant turn. It happened to him in Bangladesh.

The Work

"Since the last one year, I have been trying to back my strength and not think much. Whenever I get my chance, I just think about performing well. I am enjoying my bowling a lot. The team combination matters, so I just try to give my best whenever I get my chance," said the talented left-arm spinner.

Kuldeep said that in IPL and T20Is, he pushes the ball a bit faster and he did the same on the day. "I bowl faster in the IPL and T20Is also to give the batter one run. So I just did that here also."

His batting has improved by leaps and bounds since his comeback from injury and working hard in NCA on fitness is also paying off well.

"I have worked on my batting a lot of late. Same with fitness. Whenever I get time, I go to the NCA. So thanks to the trainers there. That's one thing I have tried to do in the last one year. Earlier, I wasn't much into it."

As far as ODI cricket is concerned, here are Kuldeep Yadav's numbers.

Innings: 72

Wickets: 122

Average: 28.00

Economy: 5.19

BBI: 6/25

(Inputs PTI)

