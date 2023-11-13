Gareth Morgan claims sextuple-wicket maiden to stun cricket fans worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : X Gareth Morgan (in the centre) holding the match ball.

Gareth Morgan, a third-division club cricketer claimed a sextuple-wicket maiden on Saturday, November 11 in Gold Coast's Premier League competition to record a rare feat. Morgan registered the feat in the game against Surfers Paradise CC while leading the Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club.

Chasing 178 to win in a 40-over fixture, Surfers Paradise were comfortably placed at the 39th over and required four runs to win. They also had six wickets in hand and seemed like cruising towards the total but Morgan had other ideas. Having claimed a wicket already in the game, Morgan took the onus on himself to defend four off the last six legitimate deliveries and did the unthinkable.

As per abc.net.au, Morgan's first four wickets in the final over were all caught whereas the skipper of Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club disturbed the furniture twice in succession to claim the last two poles.

Morgan, who works as a local council worker other than playing cricket finished with enviable figures of 7/16 in seven overs. Before displaying his magic with the ball in hand, he had also top-scored for his team with 39.

Neil Wagner, Al Amin Hossain and Abhimanyu Mithun hold the record of claiming five wickets in an over in professional cricket. Wagner achieved the feat while playing for Otago against Wellington, Hossain did it while representing UCB-BCB XI against Abhani Limited in 2013 whereas Mithun recorded the feat against Haryana in 2019 while playing for Karnataka.

