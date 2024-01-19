Four World Cup-winning West Indies players announce retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY All players were part of T20 World Cup 2016 winning squad

In a massive development, four West Indies players - Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, and twins Kycia and Kyshona Knight have announced their retirement from international cricket together. All of them were part of the T20 World Cup winning squad for them back in 2016. The mega event in the shortest format is set to be played in Women's Cricket in September-October later this year in Bangladesh and the Caribbeans will have to identify players quickly who can make an impact.

Anisa Mohammed, off-spinner, made her international debut at the age of 15 in 2003 and has retired after 21 years as a leading wicket-taker for the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. She was the first cricketer, male or female, from the Caribbean islands to complete 100 wickets in T20Is and also the first Windies woman cricketer to pick up a hat-trick. Overall in her career, Mohammed picked up 180 wickets in 141 ODIs while claiming 125 wickets in 117 T20I matches. She was also part of a total of 12 World Cups (5 ODIs and 7 T20 WCs) for the West Indies in her career.

"The last 20 years have been truly amazing, I have enjoyed every single minute of it. The highs and the lows. I believe the time has come for me to step away from the game and allow the young players to live their dreams as I have lived mine. I was privileged enough to step onto the field wearing my maroon 258 times in my career," Mohammed said.

Medium pace bowler Shakera Selman started her international career in 2008 and ended up playing 100 ODIs and 96 T20Is picking up 82 and 51 scalps respectively. "I am proud of playing with and against legends, and lucky to have dismissed a few. My aim was always to inspire and assist others in their dreams. As I transition to the next phase of my career, I look forward to continuing to share my passion for the game in new ways," she said.

Twins Kycia and Kyshona Knight will turn only 32 next month. They made their international debut back in 2011 and 2013 respectively and played a handful of matches for the West Indies. While Kycia, wicketkeeper batter, played 87 and 70 T20Is, her twin sister featured in 51 ODIs and 55 T20Is. "As this marks the end of an enjoyable and amazing journey, we would like to take this time to thank our family, friends, team-mates and supporters for the continued love and support throughout the years. None of this would have been possible without the support and love from you guys and for that we are forever grateful.​ Lastly, thank you to CWI for the opportunities granted and memories that will be forever cherished," they said.