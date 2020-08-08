Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 4: Scores and Live Updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between England and Pakistan at the Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester. Pakistan hold a lead of 244 with one wicket in hand at the end of what was a breathless day of Test cricket at Old Trafford on Friday. England's bowlers managed to bring the hosts back into the game towards the end of the final session of Day 3 after their own batsmen were found wanting against a clinical performance from the Pakistani bowlers. Pakistan finished the day on 137/8, with Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas remaining unbeaten. Here, you can follow the live updates from the Day 4 of the first Test between England and Pakistan.

