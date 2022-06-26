ENG vs NZ: Ben Foakes tests positive for Covid-19, Know who will replace him and other details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Foakes tests Covid-19 positive

England's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested Covid-19 positive during the ongoing 3rd Test match against New Zealand. He has withdrawn from the match held at Headingley.

Sam Billings is set to replace him in the playing XI subject to the approval of ICC. This will be the first that a player will walk straight into the Playing XI.

On Saturday, Foakes was unable to keep the wicket due to back stiffness. Jonny Bairstow then took his position of wicket-keeping.

Foakes underwent a test in the evening and tested positive.

On the other hand, Billings who has been playing for Kent in the Vitality Blast will make his direct entry as a wicketkeeper.

The 3-match Test series between England and New Zealand is nearing an end with England in a 2-0 lead, the last match is nothing but a dead rubber.

The news has also raised doubts whether Foakes will play against India or not in the upcoming fifth and final test match starting on 1st July. Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had also tested positive and is currently in isolation.