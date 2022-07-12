ENG vs IND: Here is list of records Jasprit Bumrah broke following sensational performance vs England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Oval, London.

Highlights England encountered a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah in the first ODI.

Bumrah ultimately finished with the figures of 6/19.

England encountered a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah in the first ODI as the MI pacer bowled devastatingly well to help the men in blue fold Buttler and Co. out for just 110.

Bumrah ultimately finished with the figures of 6/19. Here is the list of records Bumrah shattered and created following a performance of a lifetime vs England.

Best Bowling Performance for India in ODIs

6/4 - Stuart Binny v Ban Mirpur 2014

6/12 - Anil Kumble v WI Kolkata 1993

6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah v Eng The Oval 2022

Best Bowling Performances in England - ODIs

Waqar Younis - 7/36 vs ENG in 2001

Winston David - 7/51 vs AUS in 1983

Gary Gilmour - 6/14 vs ENG in 1975

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/19 vs ENG in 2022)

Kuldeep Yadav - 6/25 vs ENG in 2018)

Milestones

Bumrah became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer at Oval, London.

The third pacer after Srinath and Bhuvneshwar to pick up four wickets in the first ten overs.

Best bowling average for India in ODIs (Minimum 100 wickets)

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna