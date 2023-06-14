ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: England name Playing XI for first match vs Australia; Moeen Ali makes return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England Cricket team

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: The England Cricket Team has named its playing XI for the first match of the five-game series against Australia. The team that will be headed by star all-rounder Ben Stokes will take on Australia in the opening game at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has made a return to the playing XI after being called out from Test retirement.

The English team that is announced has six pure batters excluding Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali as the all-rounders. The team features three pure pacers in the form of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Stuart Broad. Moeen and Stokes are the other bowling options.

Anderson and Robinson make a comeback in the team after missing the Ireland Test. Whereas Moeen Ali has returned from Test retirement after Ben Stokes called him for the Ashes in the absence of Jack Leach. Ben Stokes is pushing hard to provide the bowling duties along with the willow in hand. He had earlier stated his ambitions of providing a full role in the English summer.

England's Playing XI:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson

