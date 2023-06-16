ENG v AUS Ashes 2023: Harry Brook gets out in Bizarre fashion; Ponting says I have not seen anything like this

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nathan Lyon gets Harry Brook

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: England's star batter Harry Brook got out in an absolutely unusual way as England locked horns with Australia in the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The English team displayed their usual 'Bazball' and scored 124 runs inside 27 overs in the first session of Day 1. Joe Root carried his bat after the dismissal of Zak Crawley just before Lunch as England kept their run rate soaring high.

Meanwhile, it was after the lunch break that displayed a bizarre dismissal for the middle-order player Brook. After coming into the second session of the play, the 24-year-old Brook was quickly off the blocks as he scored 25 off the first 21 balls. Meanwhile, he hit just one four off Lyon and was dismissed by the great Aussie.

Lyon bowled one on good length in the 38th over and extracted extra bounce and spin. Brook showed arms with no intention to play but the ball turned and hit the thigh pad. It then lobbed up and nobody knew where it went. The ball then landed behind the batter and in front of stumps to roll back and disturb the timber.

Watch the dismissal here:

Meanwhile, the commentators were left surprised by the dismissal. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting conceded that he has seen many types of dismissals but not any like this. "I've seen many types of dismissals, nothing like this," Ponting said on air.

Meanwhile, Brook had earlier opened up on his match-up against Nathan Lyon. Speaking before the high-octane series, Brook stated that he will respect the good balls from Lyon but will take him on anything apart from that. “If he bowls a good ball, then I will give it respect. But apart from that, I will try to take him on. There is a chance he might take a lot of wickets, but we will hit him for a lot of runs," Brook said.

