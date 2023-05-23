DCW chief Swati Maliwal assures action against trollers abusing Shubman Gill's sister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday assured action against the trollers abusing cricketer Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel on social media. After Gujarat Titans opener Gill helped GT knock Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL 2023, a section of fans abused Gill and his sister on a picture shared by the former.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal assured action against the trollers. "Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she said in a tweet.

Shubman Gill smashed 104* off just 52 balls and helped GT gun down the 198-run target set by RCB in Bengaluru. Gill was named as player of the match for his scintillating knock. After the game, the GT opener posted a picture of him from the match and captioned it as "It begins now". The post attracted applause from many fellow cricketers including Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Krunal Pandya. But a few fans also sent derogatory comments to the post. Gill's sister also commented on the post and wrote "My babyyy". But the fans got angry over her reaction and started writing derogatory and abusive comments.

Talking about the match, GT chased down the 198-run target in the final over with 5 balls and 6 wickets in hand. Gill hit the winning runs off Wayne Parnell's free hit. He also completed his century on the winning six. The young GT opener ended his night with 104* off 52 balls. This also attracted the Player of the Match award for the 23-year-old.

After the match, Gill also opened on his knock. "I know my game. For any player, it's important to know who you are. The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way," Gill said after his second IPL ton.

Latest Cricket News