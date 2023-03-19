DC vs MI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : WPL Delhi Capitals team

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League on the 20th of March, Monday. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs but will want to win the game to increase their chances to finish at the top of the points table in order to qualify for the final.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 18th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be held on the 20th of March, Monday.

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 18th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 18th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST

Where can we watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 18th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 18th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

Also Read:

From RCB to MI, here's list of full squads for WPL and their captains

Latest Cricket News