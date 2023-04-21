CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings are all set to play the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground on Friday. CSK won their previous game and will want to continue the momentum. On the other hand, SRH will want to bounce back from their previous loss and register a win. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs SRH

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 150. It decreases to 119 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the MA Chidambaram Stadium favours the bowlers especially the spinners. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 6 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 1 time. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 150

Average 2nd Innings scores: 119

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 80/10 (17.5 Ov) by PAKW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 182/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 103/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs PAKW

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

