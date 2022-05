CSK vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Chennai vs Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK's Moeen Ali and SRH's Umran Khan in action during their first match

CSK vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 46

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dream 11 for CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shashank Singh, Abhishek Sharma(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik(vc)

Probable Playing XI for CSK vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 1st May

At what time does CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the CSK vs SRH, the 46th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey