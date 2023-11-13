IND vs NED: Chinnaswamy Groundsmen show-off placards to reveal India's best fielder vs Netherlands | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian players waiting for best fielder medal.

IND vs NED: India's best fielder medal continues to catch headlines. The award which has been an out-of-the-box thing, not only highlights players' contributions on the field but is also one of the most awaited things after an India game. There have been several creative ways that India's fielding coach T Dilip has implemented to reveal the winners. In the latest medal ceremony after the clash against the Netherlands, the Chinnaswamy groundsmen revealed India's best fielder for the clash.

T Dilip implemented another new way of naming the medal winner. Unlike in the previous times when contenders for the medal are announced inside the dressing room and then the players go out to know the winner, this time the contenders and winners - all were named on the ground. Dilip used the umpire's walkie-talkie to announce the contenders before the groundsmen revealed the medal winner.

Suryakumar Yadav bags best fielder medal

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav became India's best fielder for the Netherlands clash. He did not pick a catch in the match but saved some crucial runs in the field. The groundsmen held placards on which Suryakumar Yadav's name was written. "When the 'Decision is pending' & you get the groundsmen for the BIG reveal. Heartwarming & innovative from Team India in this edition of the Best Fielder award," BCCI wrote in the caption to the video shared.

India registered a thumping win in the clash against the Netherlands. The Men in Blue defeated the Dutch by 160 runs after scoring 410 while batting in the first innings. The win kept India's unbeaten run in the tournament intact and propelled them to their longest-ever winning streak in one edition of the tournament

Latest Cricket News