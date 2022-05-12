BCCI is run by BJP: Former Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File photo of BCCI headquaters.

Ehsan Mani, former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, in conversation with Cricket Pakistan, has claimed that the real control of the BCCI lies with the BJP. Talking about the same, Mani said that BJP's influence over BCCI is the reason he did not want to pursue patching ties with them. He said that although the BCCI have Ganguly as its President, Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah is its Secretary.

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was way back in 2012. After that, owing to politcal tensions between the two countries, no further series could be played.

Nontheless, India & Pakistan continue to pay each other at all the major ICC events. Recently, Ramiz Raza tried to push the idea of a tri-series between India, Pakistan and Australia to the ICC. The Council, however, rejected it.