Image Source : PTI BCCI appoints former TN captain Sharath Sridharan as Junior Selection Commitee chairman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointments in the Junior Selection Committee, selecting former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan as the chairman.

Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone) and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone) were the other appointments in the committee.

Sridharan has played 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu in a 15-year long domestic career.

He has scored 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17.

He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.