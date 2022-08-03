BCCI announces schedule of home series against Australia and South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India will face South Africa in 3-match ODI and T20 series.

BCCI announced the schedule of the upcoming home series vs Australia and South Africa on Wednesday. The men in blue will start by facing Australia in a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match T20 and ODI series against the Proteas.

"Mohali will host the first T20I against Australia with Nagpur and Hyderabad hosting the second and third respectively. The home series against South Africa will begin in Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20I will be played on October 2, 2022, Gandhi Jayanti, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore. The action will then shift to Lucknow on 6th October where the ODI series will get underway. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively," BCCI said in a statement.

Australia Tour of India - 3 T20s

20th September: 1st T20I in Mohali

23rd September: 2nd T20I in Nagpur

25th September: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

South Africa Tour of India - 3 T20s and 3 ODIs

28th September: 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

2nd October: 2nd T20I in Guwahati

4th October: 3rd T20I in Indore

6th October: 1st ODI in Lucknow

9th October: 2nd ODI in Ranchi

11th October: 3rd ODI in Delhi

Right now, the Indian team is squaring off against West Indies in a five-match T20 series and are currently leading it 2-1.

