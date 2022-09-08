Asia Cup, IND vs AFG: India openers KL Rahul, Virat Kohli smash fifty

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in action

In their third match of the Super 4 stage against Afghanistan on Thursday, India's openers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered half-centuries.

Showing their intent from the beginning of the match the opening duo started with their new-found aggressive approach and hammered Afghanistan's bowling attack.

While Virat Kohli smashed his 33rd T20I fifty in just 32 deliveries, KL Rahul smashed a boundary and scored a brilliant fifty off 36 balls.

However, KL was dismissed by Farid Ahmad at a score of 62.

The men in blue would look to redeem themselves in the match after disappointing and potentially fatal losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India is out of the Asia Cup. But holding in mind the T20 World Cup and the upcoming series against Australia and South Africa, the Rohit Sharma- led team would want to iron out any flaws.

Earlier in the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Full squads -

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahma

