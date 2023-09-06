Asia Cup 2023: India can become No.1 ODI team if they beat Pakistan in Super Four encounter, Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan will face each other on September 10

With less than one month to go for the ODI World Cup to get underway, all teams are busy playing as many matches as possible in the 50-over format. Asia Cup is currently in progress where the likes of India and Pakistan contesting while the five-match ODI series between Australia and South Africa is set to commence on Septembe 7. Finalists of 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand are also scheduled to lock horns in four ODIs starting from September 8.

This will definitely lead to a lot of changes in team rankings in the upcoming week. Perhaps, team India, led by Rohit Sharma, has a great chance to displace Pakistan from the number one position in ODIs. Moreover, the Men in Blue can also become the number one ODI team on Sunday (September) when they are scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan in Super Four round of Asia Cup.

How can Pakistan lose their number 1 ranking in ODIs?

Pakistan are sitting pretty at the top of ODI rankings with 119 and if they beat Bangladesh on Wednesday (September 6) in Super Four round of Asia Cup, they will reach 120 points. Australia are currently at 118 points and at the second position. They have a chance to go up to 119 points by winning the first ODI against South Africa. Now, if India beat Pakistan on Sunday (September 10) in Colombo, then Pakistan will lose two points and lose their top position in the ODI rankings. In this case, Australia will become the number one team in the 50-over format.

How can India become No.1 team in ODIs?

Interestingly, team India also has an outside chance to trump Australia and Pakistan and become the number one ODI team in the world. However, a couple of results have to go their way for that to happen. Bangladesh should Pakistan on Wednesday and then South Africa should win the first two ODIs against Australia. Then if India manage to beat Pakistan on Sunday, the Men in Blue will be crowned number 1 in ODIs with 115 points while Pakistan will have 114 points to their name. Australia, in this case, will slip to third with 113 points.

Latest Cricket News