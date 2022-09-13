Asia Cup 2022: Triumphant Sri Lankan team celebrates historic win on double-decker ride

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Lankan cricket team post their Asia Cup 2022 triumph

Asia Cup 2022: Taking the entire cricketing fraternity and cricket experts by surprise, the Sri Lankan team achieved the impossible. When the tournament started, nobody gave this Dasun Shanaka-led side even an outside chance to win the trophy, or even make it to the finals. But it was the grit, passion, and determination of this Sri Lankan team that they outplayed the big boys such as India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on their path towards Asian glory.

On Sunday, at the mammoth Dubai International Stadium, the Sri Lankan side defeated Pakistan by a margin of 23 runs to clinch their sixth Asia Cup title. This certainly means a lot to a nation that has been hit by the tides of an economic crisis. It all started with Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud taking a dig at the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team by saying that they lack a world-class bowling attack. This somehow pressed all the wrong buttons for the Sri Lankan outfit and in many ways motivated them to turn their fortunes around.

The Sri Lankan team stormed into the finals after defeating international heavyweights such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and India. Stakes were pretty high on the Sri Lankan team when they locked horns with Pakistan in the all-important finals but were soon reduced to 58/5. This did not keep them down and how they turned the match on its head is something that will go down in the history books. Earlier today, the Sri Lankan team was welcomed by officials from SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) and the Sports Ministry at the Bandaranaike International Airport and they later participated in a victory parade. They were joined in by thousands of fans who were eager just to get a small glimpse of their favorite cricketers.

"Congratulations to the Sri Lankan cricket team on winning Asia Cup 2022. A hearty congratulations to Pakistan as well. This certainly goes on to show that we can overcome challenges if we have the grit and the determination. Upwards and onwards from here on", said President Ranil Wickremesinghe as he heaped praises on the team for achieving the impossible.

