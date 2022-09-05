Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Live streaming details; When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online

Here are all the details: ​

When is the India vs Sri Lanka match?

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka match start in India?

The match between India and Sri Lanka is on 6th September, Tuesday.

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the IND vs SL match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the IND vs SL streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What is the venue of the IND vs SL match?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Sri Lanka:

Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

