Ashes 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS 2nd Test on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins during Edgbaston Test

England (ENG) will target a quick comeback win when they take on Australia (AUS) in the second Ashes 2023 Test match at Lord's starting on June 28. Australia recorded a thrilling two-wicket in the opening match at Edgbaston to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match away series. England stuck with their impressive 'bazball' style of cricket but Pat Cummins-led Australia produced a brilliant team effort at Edgbaston's tricky conditions.

Ben Stokes-led Three Lions have brought in Josh Tongue, who took five wickets on his Test debut against Ireland earlier this month, in the place of injured spinner Moeen Ali. With four specialist pacers and no spinner in the playing eleven, England are showing their intention for another aggressive display to level the series before it's too late.

Australia are yet to announce their starting eleven for Lord's Test but they are likely to bring in star pacer Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of England vs Australia, 2nd Test, Ashes 2023 in India:

When is England vs Australia Test match?

England vs Australia 2nd Test match will start on Wednesday, June 28

At what time does ENG vs AUS Test match begin?

England vs Australia 2nd Test match will begin at 11:00 AM Local Time (London) and 3:30 PM IST

Where is the ENG vs AUS Test match being played?

England vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at Lord's, London

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Test match on TV in India?

England vs Australia 2nd Test match can be watched on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD)

Where can you watch ENG vs AUS Test match online in India?

One can watch England vs Australia 2nd Test match online on the SonyLiv app and website

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs:

England Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Latest Cricket News