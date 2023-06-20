Ashes 2023 1st Test: England make big inroads, Aussies score healthily to set a thrilling final day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI England cricket team

Ashes 2023 1st Test: England and Australia displayed a nail-biting Day 4 of the 1st Test match at Edgbaston. Both the teams enjoyed their own share of success and set the match on a knife edge ahead of the all-important Day 5. While England scalped three Aussie wickets, Australia marched into the chase with a decent run rate of over three and a half an over. Pat Cummins' side ended the day on 107/3, needing 174 more to win the match.

The day began with England resuming their batting after rain spoiled a big portion of Day 3. England were 29/2 after 10.3 overs and as they looked to score at a brisk rate, the Aussies pegged them back with a few quick scalps. At the end of first session, England lost three wickets and were on 155/5. They looked to play with positive intent but the Aussies bowled the hosts out for 273 on a stroke of Tea. None of the English batters managed to get a fifty but there were many contributions from them to take England to a respectable score.

After adding the 7-run lead of England, the Aussies were asked to chase 281 to clinch the first match. The Aussies began their proceedings pretty well with both the openers seeing the new ball away. David Warner looked positive but he was outdone by Ollie Robinson. Then began a Stuart Broad show. The English pacers bowled with high skill and got the ball to move.

He then scalped the two big wickets of Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who fell cheaply. Aussies put Scott Boland as the night watchman and he carried the bat along with Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten on 34.

