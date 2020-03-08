Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Women's T20 World Cup Final: Former BCCI President Sharad Pawar hails Indian women team for grit

The Indian women's cricket team lost the T20 world cup final to Australia but played exceptionally well to reach the stage, ex-International Cricket Council president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday.

Pawar, who has also been the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief between 2005 and 2008, said Indian side played best of their abilities and wished them success in future.

"Our @BCCIWomen cricket team lost the #INDvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal but #TeamIndia played exceptionally well to reach the finals. They have been performing to the best of their abilities and their future is very bright. Wishing them all the success!" Pawar tweeted.

In another tweet, he congratulated the Australian cricket team for lifting the trophy and said they performed well when it mattered the most.

Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the summit clash held in Melbourne.