What a win, top display of test cricket: Virat Kohli congratulates West Indies for Southampton win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday congratulated West Indies cricket team for their impressive win against England in the opener of the three-match Test series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. West Indies beat the hosts by four wickets to take a much-needed 1-0 lead in the series.

Windies batsman Jermaine Blackwood was the pick of the batters, with his gritty 95 that came after the visitors lost three successive wickets at the beginning of the chase. Blackwood's knock came at an important point in the match when West Indies were in some dire need of a partnership after losing three quick wickets at the start of their chase while opener John Campbell was retired hurt. He stitched a gritty 73-run stand for the fifth-wicket before adding 68 alongside Shane Dowrich for the sixth as West Indies inched closer to the target of 200.

Following the win, Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate the Jason Holder-led side as he wrote, "Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket."

Meanwhile, Windies legend Sir Vivian Richards wrote, "WHAT A WIN!!! Yes boys @windiescricket."

WHAT A WIN!!!



"One of our best victories. Yesterday was the best day I had in Test cricket. All the bowlers toiled hard yesterday, and it was a hard-fought day of Test cricket," Holder said after the big win that marks the first triumph as cricket heads towards normalcy.

