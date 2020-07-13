WATCH: Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina hit the nets together in Ghaziabad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM GRAB Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and youngster Rishabh Pant on Tuesday hit the nets together at a sports complex in Ghaziabad and both shared pictures and videos of their practice session on social media.

"Let’s start the day," Raina captioned the post where the two are seen arriving atthe net session and gearing u for it.

"Work hard, Never Give Up & Get rewarded," he captioned another video where he is seen batting.

While Raina has been fairly regular with his visits at the particular sports complex, as he usually shares pictures of his net sessions on social media, Pant has been regularly accompanying him over the last few days.

"Practice sessions = Golden hour Here is a short clip of today’s session, had a lot of fun practicing today with my bro @RishabhPant17 Constantly pushing to achieve our goals," Raina tweeted on July 10.

Many Indian cricketers have already begun practicing on their own, at local grounds. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to find a safe window for organising a national camp for the centrally-contracted cricketers. It was earlier reported that the camp will be held sometime late next month in Dharamsala. The rising coronavirus pandemic has left BCCI with no dates as of now.

