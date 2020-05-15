Watch: Ravindra Jadeja performs his 'sword celebration', urges people to stay at home

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravindra Jadeja had a video message for his fans, where he insisted that there is still a long way to go in the battle against coronavirus, while also performing his 'sword celebration'.

With cricket coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with players and fans. Many are also using their social media profiles to raise awareness on the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, taking to his official Twitter account, also urged the people to stay at home amid the outbreak.

"I am staying home to fight against COVID-19, are you?" Jadeja said in the video posted on his Twitter account in which he can be seen wearing the blue Indian jersey and doing his famous sword celebrations with his bat.

There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives🙏🇮🇳 #rajputboy #staysafe pic.twitter.com/MlQqrSNsm4 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 14, 2020

"There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives," he captioned the video.

Under normal circumstances, Ravindra Jadeja would currently be a part of the Chennai Super Kings for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the IPL stands postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently on Instagram, Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja, selecting the Indian all-rounder over himself as the best fielder in the national side.

Star Sports, on their official Instagram profile, asked, "If you had one shot at hitting the stumps to save your life, who would you choose to throw for you – Jaddu or Virat?:"

To this, Virat simply replied, "Jaddu. Everytime. End of debate."

The Indian captain, like all the other cricketers, is also significantly active on social media amid the forced break.

Over 81,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, while more than 2,600 people have lost their lives.

