Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 50m followers on Instagram

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to hit 50m followers on picture-sharing platform Instagram.

Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to have 50 million followers on Instagram.

The captain of the Indian men's cricket team is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the current generation. He has so far 930 posts on the picture-sharing website and is following 480 people.

The 31-year-old is also India's most valuable celebrity. According to a study by global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps, Kohli topped the brand valuation list for the third consecutive year as his value rose by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the second most followed Indian on Instagram and is followed by 49.9 million users. Deepika Padukone comes third in the list with 44.1 followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is followed by more than 34.5 million users on the picture-sharing website.

Overall, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has the maximum number of followers on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by more than 200 million users and is followed by musician Ariana Grande with 175 million followers. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is third with 172 million followers.

Kohli is currently leading Team India in New Zealand where the two teams -- after competing in five T20Is and three ODIs -- will now face each other in the two-Test series beginning Friday.