Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest to slam double century in List A cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday became the youngest player to slam a double century in List A cricket when Mumbai took on Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jaiswal's 203 in 154 balls was the second of the tournament after Sanju Samson's 212 not out for Kerala against Goa.

This was the ninth time an Indian slammed a double century in List A cricket. Five of the nine have come on ODI cricket including Rohit Sharma's three double centuries and one each from Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Shikhar Dhawan also slammed a double century for India A against South Africa A while Karn Veer Kaushal of Uttarakhand is the other one in the list.

Jaiswal opened the batting with Aditya Tare and outscored Tare as the pair put on 200 for the first wicket before Tare was dismissed in the 35th over for 78 by Anukul Roy.

He also played attacking cricket along with Siddhesh Lad and captain Shreyas Iyer before finally falling with two balls to go in the innings to Vivekanand Tiwari.

Jaiswal hit 17 fours and 12 sixes in his 154-ball innings.

This was the teenager's third century in five Hazare Trophy games this season following his 113 against Goa and 122 against Kerala.

Jaiswal grabbed eyeballs for the first time during the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka in October last year when he scored 85 off 113 balls against Sri Lanka to lift the trophy. He slammed 318 runs in the tournament.

He also scored 294 runs in seven innings at an average of 42 in the Under-19 tri-series including England and Bangladesh in England. He hit four half-centuries in the tournament as well.