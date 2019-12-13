Unreal: Virat Kohli responds to Kevin Pietersen's post on toddler's batting skills

Virat Kohli in awe of toddler's batting skills

A few months back a video of a toddler showing exquisite batting skills, went viral all over social media. The kid is seen in diapers while also dinning a pair of gloves shows impressive batting shots - few lofted straight drives, some cover drives as well with his plastic bat while also displaying astute footwork.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among the first to share the video of the toddler on the internet. Months later, his former teammate Kevin Pietersen shared the video on Instagram. Expressing his awe over the kid's batting skill, he tagged Indian skipper Virat Kohli urging him to consider the toddler for selection.

"WHAT?!?!?!?!?! Get him in your squad, @virat.kohli! Can you pick him?!?!" Kevin Pietersen wrote as the caption.

Kohli, in response to the caption, seemed amazed as he wrote, "Where's he from??? He's unreal."

Not just Kohli, many other cricketers responded to the video as wll.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis wrote, "No ways that’s crazy", while former Proteas star Jacques Kallis wrote, "Serious talent that and not even outta nappies yet."

Meanwhile, Kohli is presently in Chennai for the three-game ODI series against West Indies which starts December 15 onwards. India are heading into the series on the back of a 2-1 win against Kieron Pollard's men where the skipper scored 183 runs in three matches including two match-winning knocks.