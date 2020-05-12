Test cricket is still the ultimate goal, says Adam Zampa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has insisted that playing in Test cricket still remains his 'ultimate goal'.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has expressed his desire to play Test cricket for his country and referred to it as his ultimate goal.

Zampa has somewhat become a white-ball specialist for Australia in recent years and so far has featured in 55 ODIs and 30 T20Is but is yet to make his debut in red-ball cricket.

"For me playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal. Over the last few years it's probably really easy for people to pinpoint me as a while-ball bowler," Zampa was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"I've played most of the white-ball games for Australia over the last few years so it's really limited my first-class opportunities, so I really want to change people's perceptions."

Zampa's first-class record, however, doesn't paint a good picture as far as him getting picked for the longest format is concerned.

Since 2012, he has played just 38 first-class matches and picked 105 wickets. Moreover, in the last three seasons, he has featured in just three Sheffield Shield games and scalped five wickets.

"I know my first-class record doesn't really speak for itself but over the last three years when I haven't really been playing first-class cricket, I've really improved as a bowler so I'm looking to still get that baggy green," the 28-year-old said.

