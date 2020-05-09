'Helped me understand English conditions': Sachin Tendulkar remembers stint with Yorkshire at 19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHINTENDULKAR Sachin Tendulkar posted throwback pictures from his stint with Yorkshire in 1992.

Sachin Tendulkar reminisced his old days on Friday as he shared throwback pictures from his stint with English county side Yorkshire. The Indian batsman played for the side in 1992, becoming the first overseas cricketer to represent the club. He played 16 matches for Yorkshire, scoring 1070 runs at an average of 46.52.

Taking to his official social media profile, Tendulkar revealed that his time with Yorkshire helped him understand the English conditions better.

"Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions. Fond memories!" wrote the batting great.

Sachin had made his international debut three years prior to his stint with Yorkshire -- on November 15, 1989.

The stint did help Sachin as he is currently the most successful Indian batsman on English soil. In 17 Tests in England, he scored 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31. This includes 4 centuries and eight half-centuries.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play the game, he currently holds the record for most runs in ODIs and Tests. Tendulkar is also the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs).

He represented India in six World Cup tournaments during his 24-year long career and was a part of the winning squad in the 2011 edition.

Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, playing his last international series against West Indies in November.

