'Stay home, stay safe': Ravindra Jadeja's unique way of urging people to stay indoors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram profile to urge people to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram profile to raise awareness on the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country. The 31-year-old cricketer posted a video to raise awareness.

He posted footage of a match between India and Australia, where he runs out Usman Khawaja out with a brilliant direct hit.

He captioned the video, "Stay safe, stay at home. Runout matt hona."

Watch:

The cricketing action has come to a standstill all around the world due to the pandemic. India's three-match ODI series against South Africa was called-off midway due to the sudden outbreak of the virus in the country.

Australia's ODI against New Zealand was the last international action before COVID-19 forced a standstill.

Coronavirus has also forced suspension of the Indian Premier League till April 15.