'Can't wait for the summer of 2020': Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Delhi Capitals move

On Thursday, IPL side Kings XI Punjab traded Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Karnataka's Jagadeesha Suchith and an additional sum of Rs. 1.5 crore. Ashwin represented Kings XI Punjab for two seasons, during which he led the side. The Indian bowler has finally reacted to the move, insisting that he "can't wait for the summer of 2020."

On his official Twitter handle, Ashwin opened up on the move. "Had some fond memories with kings 11, will miss my team mates from the den. Off to join the @DelhiCapitals now and can’t wait for the summer of 2020. #DelhiCapitals."

The Delhi side, which was rebranded as Delhi Capitals earlier before this year's IPL, reached the playoffs of the tournament, but was eventually knocked out in the second qualifier by Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his delight on Ashwin's acquisition. "He's easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There's no doubt in my mind that Ashwin's presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize – the IPL title," he said.

Ashwin has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, in which he has taken 357 and 150 wickets respectively.

The 33-year-old spinner has been among the top performers in the IPL since making his debut in 2009, having snared 125 wickets from 139 games at an excellent economy rate of 6.79.

He was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings side that won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

As captain, Ashwin was unable to change the fortunes of KXIP, one of the three original teams still to win an IPL.