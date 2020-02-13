Image Source : GETTY IMAGES "Please Be Professional": Yuvraj Singh pulls Sourav Ganguly's leg on Instagram

Sourav Ganguly is might be one of the most fierce characters to play the game of cricket but the way he shared the equation with his teammates is commendable. Ganguly always had a great relationship with his teammates and it's because of the equation he had with them without any ego being the captain of them for a long time.

Ganguly recently took to Instagram to share a throwback image of his iconic Test innings against England at Lords and captioned "fanatastic memories". Ganguly slammed century at the iconic ground on his Test debut.

Ganguly's former teammate Yuvraj Singh didn't lose the opportunity to troll his captain of yesteryears. The watermark of the photo agency was displayed on Ganguly's image and Yuvraj didn't ignore that. The southpaw commented: "Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic)," he commented on the picture."

Another of Ganguly's teammate and opening partner Sachin Tendulkar also commented on Ganguly's photo.

"This reminds us of his great knock. Is there any other instance of Dada at Lords that one can think of?" he asked.

Earlier, Ganguly took a cheeky dig on Tendulkar's latest Instagram post.

Tendulkar on Thursday took to Instagram to post a picture from Southbank in Melbourne where he was seen "Soaking up the Sun."

To Tendulkar's post, former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly replied: "Kisi kisi ka kismat acha hai .. chuttii manate raho (some people are lucky, keep enjoying your holidays)."