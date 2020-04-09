Only one Indian part of Shahid Afridi's all-time XI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Thursday picked his all-time Test playing XI and only one Indian feature in that list. The team comprises five from Pakistan, four from Australia and one apiece from South Africa and India.

Afridi picked Saeed Anwar and Adam Gilchrist as his opening pair followed by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. Inzamam-ul-Haq and Jacques Kallis formed the middle-order lineup along with wicket-keeper Rashid Latif. The bowling combination has three pacers - Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Glenn McGrath along with spinner Shane Warne.

Shahid Afridi's all-time XI: Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Rashid Latif (WK), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akhtar.

World cricket is presently on a pause owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Indian Premier League looks doubtful although it has been suspended until April 15. Meanwhile, Pakistan Super League was halted amid the rising concern over the spread of the virus in Pakistan. Most international tours have been cancelled as well.