Live Cricket Streaming, India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final: Watch IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live match online

Four-time winners and defending champions India will be the overwhelming favourites heading into the contest on Sunday where they take on Bangladesh in a bid to bag a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title. India reached their third consecutive and record-extending seventh final by beating familiar rivals Pakistan earlier this week at Potchefstroom. India are presently on an 11-match winning streak in the tournament history starting from the previous edition and have managed to dismiss their opponents in every match they have played in the present edition. Bangladesh, on the other hand, reached the final by defeating New Zealand and will be making their debut appearance in a U19 World Cup final.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, final in ICC U19 World Cup will be played on February 9 (Sunday).

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, final in ICC U19 World Cup live cricket match will start at 01.30 PM.

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, final in ICC U19 World Cup is being played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

You can watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, final in ICC U19 World Cup live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

You can watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, final in ICC U19 World Cup on Star Sports 3 and HD1.

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam