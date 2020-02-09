Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2020 final: India eye record-extending fifth title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2020 final: India eye fifth title

LIVE CRICKET SCORE, INDIA VS BANGLADESH, U19 WORLD CUP FINAL: LIVE UPDATES FROM POTCHEFSTROOM

U19 WORLD CUP FINAL, INDIA VS BANGLADESH: TOSS AT 1.00 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live covergae of the U19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh live from Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India will be aiming for their record-extending fifth title when they take on Bangladesh in the final. India are red-hot favourites with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi all in good form. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be banking on their consistent performances to cause an upset. Follow all the live IND vs BAN U19 World Cup final live score and updates here at indiatvsports.com

Brief preview: India will aim to win a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title when they take on Bangladesh in the summit clash at the Senwes Park on Sunday. Defending champions India have been dominant so far in all the matches of the tournament so far. They have beaten Sri Lanka, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan on their path to the fina