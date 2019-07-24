Image Source : @SUSSEXCCC/TWITTER Live Cricket Streaming, Sussex vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast: When and Where to watch Vitality T20 Blast match live online on Youtube

Live Cricket Streaming, Sussex vs Hampshire, Vitality T20 Blast: Here are the details of When, Where and How to watch Sussex vs Hampshire live Vitality T20 Blast match online and on the television. Today's match in Vitality Blast T20 league will be between two big guns Sussex and Hampshire who are loaded with young and dynamic players who can hit the ball out of the park at their own will.

Where will the T20 Blast 2019 Sussex vs Hampshire match be played?

The T20 Blast 2019 North Group live Sussex vs Hampshire match will be played at County Ground, Hove.



When is T20 Blast 2019 Sussex vs Hampshire match being played?

The T20 Blast 2019 live Sussex vs Hampshire match will be played on July 24.

When will T20 Blast 2019 Sussex vs Hampshire match start?

The T20 Blast 2019 live Sussex vs Hampshire match will start at 11.00 PM.

How can you watch the T20 Blast 2019 Sussex vs Hampshire match?

You can watch T20 Blast 2019 live Sussex vs Hampshire match on YouTube. There is no telecast on TV.

What are the squads of Sussex vs Hampshire in T20 Blast 2019?

Sussex (From): Luke Wright(c), Danny Briggs, Ben Brown(w), Laurie Evans, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Philip Salt, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Will Beer, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason

Hampshire (From): Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince(c), Sam Northeast, James Fuller, Chris Morris, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus(w), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Brad Taylor