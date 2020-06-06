Keeping to Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh at their peak was a challenge, says Parthiv Patel

Image Source : @STARSPORTSINDIA Anil Kumble

India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has said that while people keep talking about fast bowlers from other countries, he found it quite a challenge to keep to the likes of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan, especially when the ball was reverse swinging.

"Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath were playing, so that was a big challenge too. There isn't much of bounce and the ball comes at a good pace. You have to stand slightly closer to the stumps than you stand when playing outside India. So that was something I learned, as to where to stand behind the stumps when the ball is reverse swinging," Parthiv told Rediff.com.

He went a step further and said that it wouldn't be unfair to compare Srinath to Australia great Glenn McGrath. "People talk about Glenn McGrath, but the first time I kept against Sri bhai he was right there and there about all the time and with good pace and bounce," said Parthiv.

The wicket-keeper also had to keep to the duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh on Indian wickets and said that it was quite a challenge since they were both at their peak.

"It was a big challenge for sure, because Anil bhai and Harbhajan were at their peak. Their speed was faster than the normal spinners, but more than the speed the biggest challenge was the bounce which they were generating, especially when playing in Chennai and Mumbai. So that was a very big challenge," Parthiv said.

