Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India; Tom Latham named as stand-in captain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of first two ODI against India due to ACL injury. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham is announced as the stand-in captain in Williamson's absence.

Meanwhile, Mark Chapman is named as Williamson's replacement in the squad. Chapman made his debut against UAE in 2015, where he slammed his maiden ODI hundred, After that his graph was not up to the mark.

Williamson suffered “inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder” during the third T20I against India while fielding and was left out of the playing XI in the last two match of the T20 series due to same.

“Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it’s best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days,” Vallabh said in a statement.

“He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday.”

“It’s great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side,” selector Gavin Larsen said.

“Mark’s a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad.”