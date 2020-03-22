'Let's start a revolution': Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, Mike Hesson support Janata Curfew

Image Source : AP Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the nation's effort in the fight against the COVID-19. He said that he hopes it is 'extended beyond this day'.

The country is observing 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday after Prime Minister Modi urged the people to not go out on the streets and staying at home on March 22 to prepare for the fight against the deadly coronavirus. The people adhered to PM Modi's call and the streets around the country are significantly empty since morning.

"Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah," wrote Ashwin.

Unbelievable start to the #JantaCurfew , pin drop silence as they used to say in school. Hope this is extended beyond this day and social distancing can be adhered to In the days to come. @narendramodi @AmitShah — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, former New Zealand and current Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson also tweeted about the curfew, stating that he had never seen the road this empty outside his hotel room.

"Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed," wrote Hesson.

Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏

.

.#jantacurfew #modi #stayathome #corona #covid_19 #seagate pic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020

Aakash Chopra, the former Indian opening batsman and cricket commentator, said that it will be a start of a revolution.

"I’m not going out of my house. Not today. And not in days to come. Let’s start a revolution today with observing #JantaCurfew and then continue it for 14 days. World’s first revolution where all you need to do is to stay indoors. Can’t get easier," wrote Chopra.

I’m not going out of my house. Not today. And not in days to come. Let’s start a revolution today with observing #JantaCurfew and then continue it for 14 days. World’s first revolution where all you need to do is to stay indoors. Can’t get easier.... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 22, 2020

The curfew is the latest measure adopted by the country in the battle against coronavirus. More than 300 people have been tested positive for the deadly disease in India so far.