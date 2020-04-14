IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely, franchises informed: Report

Image Source : TWITTER/IPL File image of IPL trophy

Following the call for an extension of the nationwide lockdown in India until May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, reports emerged that the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely and that all the eight franchises of the tournament has been informed about the decision.

IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin from March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium, but owing to the spread of the novel virus in India, the 13th season was suspended until April 15. With the situation worsening across the country which has already recorded more than 10000 cases, the lockdown has been extended until May 3.

Speaking to IANS about the 13th season, BCCI functionary said that the tournament has to be postponed indefinitely and that the franchises have been informed about the decision.

"We have to fight the pandemic and there is no choice for now. These are extraordinary times. We can't talk about cricket and IPL at the moment so it has been indefinitely postponed and franchises have been informed about it," the functionary said.

When asked about the same to two IPL franchises, the development was confirmed. "Yes, the BCCI has informed us and we also believe that there is no two ways about this that at present we cannot have an IPL. Let us hope for the best and hopefully, we can have one later in the year when things return to normalcy," an official of one of the franchises told IANS.

Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday refuted rumours of the October-November window for the cash-rich league.

" Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don't even know when the lockdown will end and if we don't know, how can we even have a meaningful discussion. Once we get a clarity from the government, we can then sit and take fresh stock of the situation. Any speculation about it's future will be premature," Dhumal told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

