Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. When legends meet: Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

When legends meet: Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli shared a picture with Rahul Dravid during the practice session, where they are seen shaking hands.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2019 11:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @IMVKOHLI TWITTER

Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Team India are currently training in Bengaluru ahead of the third T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium/

And, on Friday, a guest dropped by to check their proceedings ahead of the series decider.

Rahul Dravid, who resides in Bengaluru and is the head coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), paid a visit to the stadium to see how the boys were doing.

And, Kohli, shared a picture of the two during the practice session, where they are seen shaking hands.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a photo on Friday, where Dravid and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri were seen interacting. 

Bengaluru is expected to be a high-scoring game with the pitch favouring the batsmen and the dimensions of the groud being a small one. India will aim to win the match and take the series 2-0 and begin their preparation for the World T20 next year on the right foot.

The hosts won the second T20I by 7 wickets in Mohali after the first game was washed out in Dharamsala.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWorld Wrestling Ch'ships: Ravi Dahiya wins bronze in debut outing Next StoryInternet can't keep calm as Federer, Nadal coach Fognini. Watch  