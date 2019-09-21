When legends meet: Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Team India are currently training in Bengaluru ahead of the third T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium/
And, on Friday, a guest dropped by to check their proceedings ahead of the series decider.
Rahul Dravid, who resides in Bengaluru and is the head coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), paid a visit to the stadium to see how the boys were doing.
And, Kohli, shared a picture of the two during the practice session, where they are seen shaking hands.
🇮🇳🤝 pic.twitter.com/sOt7s7JaKP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 21, 2019
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a photo on Friday, where Dravid and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri were seen interacting.
When two greats of Indian Cricket meet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Vj3bAeGr8y— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2019
Bengaluru is expected to be a high-scoring game with the pitch favouring the batsmen and the dimensions of the groud being a small one. India will aim to win the match and take the series 2-0 and begin their preparation for the World T20 next year on the right foot.
The hosts won the second T20I by 7 wickets in Mohali after the first game was washed out in Dharamsala.