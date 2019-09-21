When legends meet: Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Image Source : @IMVKOHLI TWITTER Virat Kohli catches up with Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Team India are currently training in Bengaluru ahead of the third T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium/

And, on Friday, a guest dropped by to check their proceedings ahead of the series decider.

Rahul Dravid, who resides in Bengaluru and is the head coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), paid a visit to the stadium to see how the boys were doing.

And, Kohli, shared a picture of the two during the practice session, where they are seen shaking hands.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a photo on Friday, where Dravid and Team India head coach Ravi Shastri were seen interacting.

When two greats of Indian Cricket meet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Vj3bAeGr8y — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2019

Bengaluru is expected to be a high-scoring game with the pitch favouring the batsmen and the dimensions of the groud being a small one. India will aim to win the match and take the series 2-0 and begin their preparation for the World T20 next year on the right foot.

The hosts won the second T20I by 7 wickets in Mohali after the first game was washed out in Dharamsala.