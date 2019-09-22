India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar imitates Amitabh Bachchan during commentary

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar imitates Amitabh Bachchan during commentary

Sunil Gavaskar imitated Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during commentary as India took on South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the third and final T20I.

Gavaskar imitated the living legend as the big screen popped up a question of who should bat at No.4 for India in T20I cricket among Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer.

According to Gavaskar, it is a Kaun Banega Crorepati level question and then went on to talk about it.

"Aapke paas char options hai. Kya Rishabh Pant, kya Manish Pandey, kya Shreyas Iyer ya KL Rahul?"

To which, his fellow commentator imitated Big B's voice and said: "Woh toh aapke dost karte hai, hein?"

Gavaskar laughed it off and said that it could really be a question for KBC...who should bat at No.4?

In the end, neither of the two playing in Pant and Shreyas could make well of their opportunities as both failed to score big. While Pant perished after another promising start, Iyer fell for 5 down the leg side as he was stumped by Quinton de Kock off Bjorn Fortuin.

India in the end, managed to score just 134/9 from their quota of 20 overs after losing a flurry of wickets towards the end of their innings. Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks picked up two wickets each with some fine economical bowling while Kagiso Rabada returned in the end to grab three wickets to stop the run flow.