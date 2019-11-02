Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan and boys have fun on breakfast table ahead of Delhi T20I

India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan and boys have fun on breakfast table ahead of Delhi T20I

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter to post a picture of him along with KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur enjoying their food a day before the Delhi T20I.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2019 12:41 IST
Shikhar Dhawan India vs Bangladesh, Delhi T20I, Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi pollution
Image Source : @SDHAWAN25 TWITTER

 Shikhar Dhawan and boys have fun on breakfast table ahead of Delhi T20I

India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photo of himself along with his Team India teammates KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur from the breakfast table as the players bonded over some food. While Delhi chokes, the India players are making the most of it indoors ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh, starting November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Dhawan posted the photo on his Twitter account and captioned it: "Breakfast with the boys. What a wonderful morning filled with cricket talks and good times. Looking forward to the game tomorrow!"

India are set to take on their neighbours in Delhi for the first T20I despite concerns regarding the pollution levels, which have mounted after Diwali on October 27.

While the Bangladesh players were seen practising with surgical masks on, the Indians stuck to normalcy and had a day out practising in the smoky weather without any such precaution.

The Delhi T20I is expected to go through as scheduled with precautionary actions such as watering the plants inside the stadium premises and any pollution-related activity kept under check within the two-kilometre radius of the stadium premises.

India will be without Virat Kohli, who has taken a break for the series and will be led by Rohit Sharma in his absence. For Bangladesh, matters get worse as they will be without their now former captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned by the ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches from bookies thrice.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPliskova defeats Halep to reach semifinals of WTA Finals for third straight year Next StoryJasprit Bumrah expected to return in January against Australia  