Bangladesh announce updated squads for India tour, Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque named captains

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Following a two-year ban on Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mominul Haque will now lead the Bangladesh side for the India tour.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the updated squads for the three-match T20I and two-Test series against India in November.

Following the two-year ban on Shakib Al Hasan over his failure to report corrupt activities, Mahmudullah will now lead the side in the T20I series, while Mominul Haque has been named the captain of the side for the Test series.

There have been further updates in the squads, as Abu Hider Ronny replaced Mohammad Saifuddin, who has been ruled out with injury. Tamim Iqbal, who opted to stay with his wife with the couple expecting a second child, is replaced by Mohammad Mithun.

In Tests, Saif Hassan, Al Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain have been named, while Liton Das has been named the first-choice wicketkeeper.

Here are the full squads:

T20I Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Test squad: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.