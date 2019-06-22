India's 'orange' jersey leaked? Tendulkar fan Sudhir posts picture of the alleged away shirt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM The picture of India's 'away jersey' have been doing the rounds for quite some time, and celebrated Sachin Tendulkar-fan Sudhir has also posted the picture of the jersey.

India cricketers are likely to sport orange jerseys instead of the usual blue in selected games of the ongoing World Cup, including the one against hosts England on June 30.

However, various versions of the jersey have been doing the rounds on social media. While initial pictures suggested that the jersey would be predominantly blue, latest version suggests that a tinge of orange is included on the sleeves and the sides.

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, the highly-celebrated fan of Sachin Tendulkar, also posted the picture of the jersey on Instagram.

BCCI are yet to make an official confirmation on the jersey, however.

"The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon," a BCCI source told PTI earlier this month, when asked about the jersey.

The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England.

"For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match," the ICC had said in a release.