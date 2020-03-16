India dying to work with Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar on equation between neighbouring countries

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SHOAIB AKHTAR Shoaib Akhtar

Even as India and Pakistan continue to have hostile relations, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar believes India's path of progress goes through Pakistan and that's why New Delhi is "dying to work" with Islamabad.

Akhtar, who worked in India as a broadcaster and commentator post-retirement, also believes Indian citizens don't want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan and it's the Indian media which shows that a war will take place between the two Asian neighbours "tomorrow".

"India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow," Akhtar said during a Pakistani chat show.

"I have travelled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan. India's path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced," he added.

He also went on to add that owing to the coronavirus pandemic, India will incur heavy loss. 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India besides two loss of lives.

"I hope India do not incur this loss and I hope they prosper, but it is all happening which is unfortunate," Akhtar said.

The former Pakistan speedster earlier had lashed out at those responsible for making the coronavirus infect humans and blamed China solely for the outbreak.

"I don't understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe...I'm talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don't understand how you can eat bats, dogs, and cats. I'm really angry," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"The whole world is at risk now. The tourism industry has been hit, the economy is badly affected and the whole world is going towards a lockdown.

"I'm not against the people of China but I'm against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I'm not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on and eat anything and everything," he added.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,60,000 people and killing more than 6,000 people.