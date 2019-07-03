Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
'I've heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea' - Ravindra Jadeja lashes out at Sanjay Manjrekar

The Indian all-rounder took to Twitter to lash out at Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 19:17 IST
Ravindra Jadeja is known for his outspokenness outside the cricket field, and he maintained his reputation as he thundered down at Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar earlier today.

The Indian all-rounder didn't mince his words, as he lashed out at Manjrekar after his criticism of the player. Jadeja took to Twitter to voice his views on the commentator's opinions.

"Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar," Jadeja wrote.

While the reason for Jadeja's sudden outburst on Manjrekar is unclear, the Indian commentator did criticise the all-rounder, calling him a "bits-and-pieces" player.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar said after India's loss to England in the group game of the 2019 World Cup.

While Jadeja hasn't yet made it into the playing XI for India at the World Cup yet, he has made vital appearances as a substitute fielder for the side on numerous occasions throughout the tournament.

India reached the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup last night with a 28-run victory over Bangladesh, and will take on Sri Lanka in their final game of the group stage on July 6.

India's opponents in the semifinals are yet to be decided, as England, New Zealand and Pakistan are all in the race for the two remaining spots in the final four.

